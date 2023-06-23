Two grabbed over stolen vehicle

File photo

Source: GNA

A 32-year-old businessman who allegedly dishonestly appropriated one unregistered Station Wagon vehicle valued at GH¢340,000 has appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court.

Aziz Ganiu is being held on a charge of stealing.



With him in the dock is Mubarick Inusah, a 34-year-old unemployed, for forgery of an official document purporting to be the owner or agent of the vehicle.



The court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢400,000 with three sureties who are known to the Police.



This was after the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo had substituted the charge sheet in Court.



The prosecution narrated that the complainant, Abdul Jalilu Ahmed is a teacher, residing at Tepa.

It said Ganiu was a businessman a resident of Adenta New site and Inusah resided of Alaba in Kumasi.



Prosecution said the complainant who was a witness in the case is a brother to Dr Hadih Ahmed Deedat, now domiciled in the USA.



According to prosecution, on May 22, 2022, the complainant’s brother Dr Deedat visited Ghana on holidays and whiles in the country, he imported Honda Pilot Station (Station Wagon) valued GHS340,000 into the country and used same for his errands.



Prosecution said Dr Deedat in preparing to return to USA, needed a safe place to pack the vehicle hence he rented a space at Nawak Development Limited in the Oyeeman building, in Opeibea House.



On July 14, 2022, Prosecution said the complainant’s brother Dr. Deedat went together with Ganiu to the said packing facility and Ganiu was introduced to the management of facility as a brother who would take charge of the vehicle.

Prosecution said Ganiu was also responsible for the payment of the monthly fee for the parking space.



It said in March 2023, Dr Deedat attention was drawn by the company that Gaiu had come for the said vehicle and never returned it.



Prosecution said Ganiu was later contacted about the disappearance of the vehicle, but he indicated that he came for the vehicle without the consent of the owner, and he drove same to Okponglo and it was snatched from him by to unknown men.



According to prosecution, a complaint was lodged by Abdul Jalilu Ahmed and the Police on March 25, 2023, Ganiu was arrested.



It said on May 4, 2023, another witness in the case by name Mubarick Lawal was picked up by the Police in Kumasi while using the stolen vehicle which had been fully registered with number plate AW 1343-22.

Prosecution said Lawal then led the police to Dream Big Autos garage at Atomic Haatso, where he identified the witness, Osei Bonsu as the one who sold the vehicle to him.



The prosecution said Osei Bonsu was also arrested to assist in investigations.



Prosecution said police investigations revealed that Ganiu took advantage of the relationship between him and Dr Deedat, the vehicle owner, and with the intent to steal, went for the vehicle at Opiebea Parking Lots.



It said Ganiu took the vehicle to the garage at Atomic, near Haatso and the same was sold for GHS 110,000.



According to the prosecution, it was also established that the original document covering the vehicle was kept in the car, and on that basis, the vehicle was sold without any difficulties.

However, the prosecution said Inusah, the second accused person, who did his national service at the DVLA, Kumasi, forged a passport picture purported to be the owner of the vehicle and used the same to register the vehicle for Mubarick Lawal.



The prosecution said the accused persons have admitted the offences.