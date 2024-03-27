Two granted GH¢40,000 bail for allegedly stealing 8 scaffolds

File photo

The Adentan Circuit Court has granted GH¢20,000 each to two persons for allegedly stealing eight scaffolds from a building site at Mempeasem, East Legon, in the Greater Accra Region.

Jerome Nininja, a 29-year-old plumber, was charged with two counts of abetment of crime and stealing. He pleaded guilty with explanation on count one and not guilty to the second count of stealing.



His accomplice, Musa Iddrisu, 25, a scrap dealer, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of abetment and stealing.



But the presiding judge, Mrs. Angela Attachie, changed the guilty with the explanation plea of Jerome to not guilty.



This was after Nininja explained to the court that he went to the site to look for a job and not to steal, and two'Rasta men' accused him of stealing.



They will all reappear before the court on April 27.



Chief Inspector Juliana Awunyo, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Veronica Apisausa, is a site supervisor for Mariners Company Limited and resides in Accra New Town, while the suspects reside in La-Bawaleshie, a suburb of East Legon.

The prosecution said a wit­ness in the case had information from a neighbour that he saw Nininja packing scaffolds from the Marines Company site.



Chief Insp Awunyo said that the witness and neighbour arrested Nininja while packing scaffolds at the site.



The prosecution said Nininja mentioned the name of Iddrisu as his accomplice.



Chief Insp Awunyo said­Nininja led the witness and neighbours to where Iddrisu was packing scaffolds into a vehicle, and he (Iddrisu) was also arrested and handed over to the police.



The prosecution stated that during interrogation, Nininja admitted to the offence and said Iddrisu agreed to buy the scaffolds.