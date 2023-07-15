Two illegal miners die after pit collapses on them at Odumase

File photo: A galamsey pit

Two persons are confirmed to have died when an illegal mining pit in which they were working collapsed at Odumase in the Asante Akyem Central municipality of the Ashanti region.

According to eyewitnesses the two were among a group of people who were digging underneath a pile of loose earth at a concession belonging to the Northern Ashanti Mines Limited, when their luck run out and the pit caved in on them.



Many miners and other sympathisers thronged the scene after news of the disaster spread through the town.



Northern Ashanti Mines Limited is reported to have a number of concessions lying unprotected in the town, thereby making it easy for illegal miners to take over.



According to myjoyonline.com, the municipal NADMO and other rescuers spent hours trying to find the bodies of the deceased who are both yet to be identified.

Every year many illegal miners lose their lives in such accidents at various illegal mining spots in the country but that does not seem to be enough reason to deter others from continuing in the trade.



Illegal mining has become a menace that successive governments in Ghana have tried to put an end to but seem to fail at every opportunity.



Meanwhile, concerned citizens have questioned the commitment of these governments while some big men are being accused of funding such activities.



DA