Two illegal miners drown after canoe capsized at Assin Awisam

Miners Drown A file photo

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Two illegal miners have met their untimely death after a canoe they were traveling on capsized on River Pra at Awisam in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan, indicates that 11 illegal miners were traveling on the canoe which has capacity for 5 people after their illegal mining activity. But along the journey, the canoe capsized when it hit a rock causing the two to drown. The remaining 9 were able to swim to the bank of the river.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman of the area, Mr. Jerry Ayuba in an interview said this is not the first time such sad incident has happened on that river, adding that the victims involved are mostly youth who seem to value the money they gain from the activities more than their lives.

He, therefore, advised the youth against engaging in illegal mining.

