Two in court for alleged trafficking of 14 children

The two suspects were arrested by the Hohoe police

Two persons, Maxwell Ntenye, 28, a driver; and Kwesi Ndebeyo, 25, onboard, are standing trial in Hohoe District Court for allegedly trafficking 14 children.

The two were arrested by the Hohoe police upon a tip-off when they were heading towards Asikuma and its environs with the children.



The children, made up of eight boys and six girls, are aged between 13 and 22 years and were believed to have come from Damanko and Kpassa in the Oti Region.



Meanwhile, Police Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Volta Regional Police Command told Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Police and the Social Welfare officers have moved with the children to the Region to re-integrate them with their families.

He said, “parents should be wary of the consequences of asking their wards to go into modern-day servitude by taking money from the traffickers in exchange.”



The PRO warned people engaging in child trafficking to desist from it as the Police was ever ready to arrest, investigate and prosecute them.



Sergeant Dogbatse also called on the public to report such people to the Police for necessary action.