Crime & Punishment

Two in court for assaulting tricycle rider

Two persons who allegedly assaulted a 23- year old tricycle rider, Francis Adjei, following a misunderstanding, have appeared before the Enchi District Magistrate’s Court.

The pleas of the two; Stanford Adu, 19, a tricycle rider, and Daniel Darffour,45, farmer, charged with causing harm, abetment of crime and assault, were not taken.



The Court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, admitted Adu and Darffour to bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 and GH¢5,000 respectively, with two sureties each. The case was adjourned to Monday, June 29.



Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare said the complainant resides at Akutubo while the accused persons are residents of Nyankamam in the Aowin Municipality.



He said on May 15, this year, at about 1530 hours, a misunderstanding ensued between Adjei and Adu at the Nyankamam Taxi Station over some passengers the complainant picked.



Prosecution said around 1630 hours on the same day complainant returned to the station after alighting the passengers at Elebo Cottage, parked his tricycle along the roadside and was chatting with Edward Festus Afful, a witness in the case.



When Adu arrived from Enchi, he saw the complainant and said he would debar him from riding a tricycle in the town, prosecution told the court.

The complainant, who was not pleased with the comments Adu made, approached him for an explanation but this resulted in a scuffle and Darffour, who was few meters away, rushed to the scene and slapped the complainant.



Darffour further held the complainant’s arms at his back and Adu took advantage and pulled his scrotum, which resulted in a deep cut.



Inspector Agyare said for the intervention of a Good Samaritan who went to the complainant’s aid, the accused persons would have smashed his testicles.



The prosecution said after the act, Darffour led Adu to the Enchi Police Station to report a case of assault against the complainant but Adu also proceeded to the same police post to lodge the same complaint of assault.



They were all issued with police medical forms to attend the Enchi Government Hospital for treatment but Adu was admitted for two days.



The accused persons were later re-arrested for interrogation.

