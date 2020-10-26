Two in court over stolen computers

A 23 year old cleaner who allegedly stole two HP all-in-one desk top computer valued at GH¢10,000 belonging to Enterprise Life Limited, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Emelia Kudaya was in the dock with Musah Bahari, a 33 year old phone repairer who alleged bought the stolen items.



Emelia is being held for stealing and Bahari is facing a charge of dishonestly receiving. They have pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties who must be gainfully employed.



The two accused persons are expected to reappear on November 24.



The facts as narrated by Prosecuting Chief Inspector John S.K Gohoho are that, Marion Sakyi, an insurer at the Enterprise life limited, Nima branch on October 10, this year, left his HP desk top all-in-one computer in his office as the company was running a shift system due to COVID-19.



However, Police Chief Inspector Gohoho said, on October 22, this year, Sakyi resumed work only to find that his computer was nowhere to be found.

Prosecution said a search was conducted but to no avail.



According to Chief inspector Gohoho, during investigation, one of the security guards reported the loss of his mobile phone and on the same day, another security guard went to Nima roundabout to repair his mobile phone and saw the missing mobile phone in Bahari’s shop.



Prosecution said the security guard confronted Bahari on where he got the mobile phone. Bahari admitted having bought the mobile phone from Emelia.



Prosecution said Emelia was arrested and she confessed to stealing the two HP all-in-one computer and selling them at the cost of GH¢300.00 and GH¢350 respectively to Bahari.



“Emelia also confessed having stolen the mobile phone and selling them to Bahari,” he added.



Prosecution said when Bahari was arrested, he confessed to police having received the two computers from Emelia but sold them to one Christian Nyarko who is at large.