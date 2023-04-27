Two in critical condition after accident at Gomoa Onyadze

The incident happened on Tuesday April 25, 2023 around 5:00PM

A driver and a passenger in a Toyota Corolla with the registration number GT1753- Z are battling for their lives after the car they were traveling with crashed with an articulated truck at Gomoa Onyadze on the Kasoa – Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Winneba, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade 1 ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie in an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan explained that the bonnet of the Toyota Corolla car opened and hit the windscreen which blocked the driver’s view of the road while he was speeding.



In the event, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a stationary articulated vehicle leaving him and the passenger severely injured and in critical condition.

The injured were rushed to the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital where they are receiving treatment.



The Police officers from the Apam Police Station were at the scene to help with rescue efforts and ensure the road is cleared.