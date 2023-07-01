Two in custody for robbery

File photo

Source: GNA

Two persons who allegedly robbed a driver of his Toyota Vitz, a compact hatchback vehicle valued at GH₵70,000.00, have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Kwabena Bandoh, a 32-year-old car detailer and Kingsley Adjei, a 22-year-old electrician allegedly snatched the vehicle from James Andoh, the taxi driver, after they almost strangled him and left him for dead by the roadside.



The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and robbery. They pled not guilty.



The Court presided over by Isaac Addo, remanded the accused persons into Police custody since they did not have fixed places of abode.



The court has ordered the prosecution to file their disclosures.



The accused persons are expected to make their next appearance on July 11, 2023, for Case Management Conference (CMC).

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer told the Court that the complainant James Andoh is a taxi driver residing at Weija SCC.



Bandoh and Adjei reside at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.



The prosecution said on June 21, 2023, at about 1240 hours, the accused persons and one other at large engaged the services of the taxi driver to take them to Mallam Gbawe Police Station.



The prosecution said the accused persons had planned to rob the complainant.



It said the accused persons went through Odorkor en route to the Mallam-Gbawe Police Station.

On the way, they encountered a Police snap checkpoint, and during a search of the car, the accused persons quickly told the Policemen on duty that they were going to the Gbawe Police Station to attend to a case.



However, close to the Gbawe Police Station, the accused persons ordered the taxi driver to take another route.



The prosecution said the accused persons quickly attacked and subjected the driver to severe beatings, and then used rope to tie his neck, which resulted in a severe struggle between them.



In the ensuing struggle, the accused persons applied mentholated ointment on the taxi driver’s eyes, inserted the same into his nose, and overpowered him.



They then pulled the unconscious taxi driver out of the vehicle, abandoned him by the roadside and fled with the car.

The prosecution said Bandoh drove the car to Kwame Nkrumah Circle and parked it behind the Ghana Commercial Bank building and proceeded to look for a buyer for it.



On the same day, the prosecution said the complainant managed to report the incident at the Gbawe Police Station.



It said a Police Medical Report was issued to him for treatment.



The prosecution said after the hospital, the complainant led the Police to the crime scene and demonstrated how he was attacked and robbed.



It said at the scene, the Police retrieved the complainant’s slipper for investigation.

On the same day, the prosecution said the National Police Intelligence Directorate of the Police Headquarters, Accra had intelligence that the accused persons were spotted at Circle with the Toyota Vitz Taxi which they had offered for sale.



Based on that information, personnel from the National Police Intelligence Directorate, Headquarters Accra were dispatched to Circle and the accused persons were arrested.



The prosecution said the accused persons were referred to the Greater Accra Regional CID for investigation.



In their statements, the Bandon and Adjei admitted the offence and affirmed that an accomplice in the robbery escaped during their arrest.



The prosecution said efforts were underway to apprehend the third suspect.