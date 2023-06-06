Two injured as fire guts dormitory of Bibiani College of Health Sciences

Three dormitories were burnt including personal items

A fire outbreak at the College of Health Sciences at Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region has left two hospitalized at the Bibiani Government Hospital.

Three dormitories were burnt including items belonging to the students and a total number of 186 students have been affected by the inferno that happened on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.



Some of the students who were affected by the inferno told Otec News that their mattresses, books, certificates, money, and other valuable items have been destroyed.



They appealed to authorities for support.



The Public Relations Officer of the Bibiani Fire Service, Raymond Appiah, said about 11:06 the office received a distress call from the college reporting a fire outbreak.

“Upon receiving the message, a team of fire personnel was dispatched to the fire scene and subsequently, the fire was brought under control from spreading to other areas, he added.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai, Paul Andoh said the assembly will do its best to support the victims and the college at large.







