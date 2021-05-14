Two jailed 26 years over attempted robbery

File photo

Two persons, who attempted to rob a shop owner at the Kaneshie Social Welfare area have, been sentenced to a total jail term of 26 years imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court.

Chardi Nkrumah, a 28-year-old cleaner was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in absentia whiles his accomplice, Emmanuel Yartey, was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment by the Court.



The two were sentenced after the court presided over by Mrs. Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, found them guilty at the end of the trial.



Nkrumah and Yartey were held over the charge of conspiracy to rob.



Nkrumah was additionally charged with an attempt to commit a crime.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Gohoho, narrated that the complainant Vida Ayimey was a shop owner at Kaneshie, near the Social Welfare Department office but she resides at Awudome Estates, Accra.



Chief Inspector Gohoho said Nkrumah and Yartey live at James Town and Chorkor respectively.

The prosecution said on November 9, 2019, at about 1900 hours, the complainant had closed from work and was heading towards home with her Black Handbag which she keeps her daily sales.



According to the prosecution, immediately, the complainant crossed the road from the left side of the road to the right side, the accused persons who were onboard a Royal motorbike with registration number M-19-GR 6687, attempted to snatch the complainant’s bag.



He said the complainant struggled with Nkrumah who was then the pillion rider, whilst shouting for help.



The Prosecution said amidst the struggle, the complainant fell down and the two convicts also fell from the motorbike.



Chief Inspector Gohoho said the complainant sustained severe injuries on her left cheek and neck as a result of the fall.



He said one Amaliba, a witness in the case called the Police Patrol Team who moved swiftly to the crime scene and apprehended the convicts and escorted them to the Kaneshie Police station together with the motorbike.