Two jailed 45 years for robbing banker at gunpoint

File photo

Source: GNA

Benjamin Aboagye, aka Rapture, has been sentenced to 35 years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court for robbing a banker at gunpoint at Pantang, Accra.

This was after Aboagye, a 28-year-old musician, was found guilty at the end of the trial on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.



The court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah sentenced Aboagye to 20 years on the charge of conspiracy and 35 years on the charge of robbery.



The sentences are to run concurrently.



Amos Tetteh, a driver who waited and transported the booty was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on the charge of abetment of crime.



One Ben, who conspired with Aboagye is said to be at large.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, said the complainant was a banker (name withheld) residing at Pantang P and T.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said Aboagye resided at Firestone, near Madina while Ben, now at large and Tetteh resided at Pantang Hospital.



On November 4, 2021, the prosecution said at about 1:30 am, two armed men went to Pantang P and T and attacked the complainant with a pistol and made away with one 65-inch Samsung Television valued at GH¢24,000 and an HP Desktop Computer valued at GH¢10,800, two PlayStation 4 valued at GH¢6,000 and cash of $22,000 and GH¢6,000.



The prosecution said the complainant called for police assistance and when the Adenta Divisional Patrol Team was on the way to the scene, it met Tetteh on board his Toyota Vitz with registration number GE 130-20 with the booty.



The prosecution told the court that Tetteh was arrested, and the complainant identified the items as those stolen from his room.



The prosecutor said Tetteh was interrogated, and he mentioned Aboagye as one of the people who called him to convey the booty to Madina and during the interrogation of Tetteh, Aboagye kept calling for the items.



The prosecution said a team of policemen was sent to Madina with Tetteh and he identified Aboagye, who was waiting to collect the booty and he was arrested.