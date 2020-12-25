Two killed in accident on Christmas eve in Kumasi

The accident occurred on the Offinso-Maaban stretch

Two people have died in an accident on the Offinso-Maaban stretch in the Ashanti Region on Christmas eve.

The victims who were on an Apsonic motorbike with an unknown registration number were travelling from Offinso to Asuofia when the incident occurred at about 10:30 am.



Officers at the scene told dailymailgh.com that the rider collided with a DAF crane truck after the motorbike veered off his lane in an attempt to overtake another vehicle.



The victims were confirmed dead at the scene which is near a Goil filling station. One of them was identified as Kofi Gyakye Junior, 19.



Their bodies have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The two were carrying unknown quantities of wood when the incident occurred.

The driver of the DAF truck with registration number GT 4172-J was being interrogated by the police as the investigation starts.



Road crashes in the Ashanti region increased from 2,974 in 2019 to 3,137 in 2020, according to the Ghana Police Service.



A total of 518 persons have been killed in road accidents as of December 10, 2020, compared to 409 in 2019 over the same period.



Out of this figure, 167 representing 32 per cent of cases were killed by motorcycles and tricycles.



Out of 518 persons killed, 420 were males, while 97 were females.

“From January to December 10, 2019, we recorded 2,974 cases in Ashanti region alone and then this year, we would have expected that because of the Covid-19 and the lockdowns and the restrictions that came thereof, that the traffic crashes will also reduce.



“Unfortunately, we have recorded 3,137 crashes within the Ashanti Region. We cannot be proud of this figure,”



In 2019 same period, 409 people lost their lives and this year same period, 518 which is alarming,” said Regional Police MTTD Commander, Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen.



He tells Myjoyonline.com that the police will strictly enforce road traffic regulations, including a series of sensitization campaigns to educate the public on the menace.



“How long shall we sit down for innocent souls to be lost on these preventable crashes,” he quizzed.

“That’s why we are here today to sensitize the public-both the pedestrians, the drivers, passengers and everybody, including the media so that we all come together so we all arrive alive.



“Whilst we are doing the education, then we also back it with enforcement.”



Accidents involving motorbikes and motorcycles in the Ashanti region increased by 20 per cent, from 872 cases in 2019 to 1,017 in 2020.



“Twenty per cent is not a small figure. That’s why we have been hammering on tricycles and motorbike users.



“We are not saying that people should not use them. But if you are using the motorbike, make sure you have your crash helmet on,” Mr Adu Boahen said.

A total number of persons killed by motorcycle, tricycle and knockdowns stands at 306, representing 59 per cent of the figure.