Two lawyers ready to offer Prof. Frimpong-Boateng free legal services after he was sued for defamation

Professor Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Private legal practitioner lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor has offered to give free legal services to Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng following the defamation suit filed against him by lawyer Gabby Otchere-Darko.

According to him, the former environment minister and chair of the inter-ministerial committee on illegal mining as a former heart surgeon saved his brother’s life.



In a Facebook post, the lawyer said his brother was a hole in his heart and the work of the renowned heart surgeon saved his life.



Private legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has filed a defamation lawsuit against former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over what he says are defamatory words he wrote against his person.



The lawyer is seeking GHC10 million as general damages including aggravated and/or exemplary damages.



He is also demanding an apology and a retraction of the words written by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng (defendant) about his person.



The plaintiff is also praying to the court to restrain Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, his servants, agents or assigns through a perpetual injunction from repeating similar or other defamatory words against him.

Reacting to the suit lawyer Barker-Vormawor said “My little Brother was born with a hole in heart. He was operated on at 6 months old at the Cardiothoracic Centre Professor Frimpong-Boateng established.



I was in Primary school at the time. One day while my brother was on admission, I walked to the Ghana Commercial Bank and handed them my lunch money. I wanted to deposit it in the Cardio Fund which used to be advertised on TV. I remember the cashiers pinching my cheeks and being so impressed. They had no idea about the trauma in my life at the time.



Professor Frimpong-Boateng saved my brother’s life.



If he needs me to represent him in this defamation suit Gabby Othere-Darko has brought against him, I will do it for free. Shalom.”



Meanwhile, another Ghanaian lawyer, Richard Amarh, has also expressed interest in supporting his colleague lawyer.



He reacted to the post by saying “If he calls you and you need hands, I will be there to assist you for free.”