Two men arrested for pretending to be police officers

The 2 suspects

The Ghana Police Service has said that it has arrested two male private citizens who were pretending to be police officers in a viral video.

According to the police, in the side viral video, one of the two suspects, Marcus Dankwah, was wearing an attire that had official police crests attached to it while the other Pascal Nelson was in civil clothing as they were posing to be police officers.



“The Police have arrested two individuals seen in a viral video with one wearing a black attire with police insignia. The person seen in the attire, Marcus Dankwah, is not a Police officer and is currently in custody together with his accomplice, Pascal Nelson. A search conducted on them led to the recovery of the attire.



“Preliminary investigation indicates that the said video footage, which originated from a TikTok account identified as the official page of Vzonetv and shared on various social media platforms, was taken on October 18, 2022.



“The investigation also revealed the suspects are social media content providers who produce videos for their online TV channel Vzonetv,” parts of a statement by the police read.



“As the investigation continues to establish the source of the attire and prepare the suspects to face justice, we would like to caution the public against acts that tend to injure the reputation of the Ghana Police Service, the police added.



