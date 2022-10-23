15
Two men defy odds to fight on a roof

Sun, 23 Oct 2022

Two young men have been captured in a video gone viral on social media engaging in a brutal fight on top of a building.

The event, which left eyewitnesses captured the crowd in awe, shouting and begging the duo to end the fight.

Though details of what led to the fight between the two men remain unknown, they appeared unperturbed by the calls end the fisticuffs.

The video also showed two other men who climbed to the top of the building to separate the fighters.

After several attempts, the fighters were separated and came down the building.

Per the narration under the video gone viral, the event happened at Moshie Zongo in the Ashanti region.

