Two men granted GH¢4m bail over fraudulent petroleum deal

The two are also facing a charge of fraudulent breach of trust

An account Executive, Gideon Obeng (A1) and a businessman, Boison Sepenu (A1) have been arraigned in court for allegedly conspiring to commit a fraudulent breach of trust.

The two are also facing a charge of fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.



They are said to have dishonestly misappropriated 1,743,000 litres of petroleum products valued at GH¢3,406,197,21.



They have pleaded not guilty to the two charges and have been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢2m each with two sureties to be justified.



The Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah has ordered prosecution to file its disclosures while adjourning the case to May 17.



The Prosecutor Chief Inspector Simon Appiorsornu told the court that, the Complainant is the Torgbi Joachim Acolatse, the Managing Director of Petro Afrique Ghana Limited, an oil marketing company.

He said the accused persons are Gideon Obeng, an account executive with the above company while Boison Sepenu is a businessman.



According to the prosecutor, Obeng has been entrusted with the portal of Patro Afrique Ghana Limited which they use in transacting business.



He said, Sepenu on the other hand, has been blacklisted by Petro Afrique Ghana Limited due to his previous dealings with it that went bad and this is known to all the employees.



Chief Inspector Appiorsornu said, in the month of May 2020, A1 hid the identity of A2 from his management and engaged him to lift GH¢1,743,000.00 litres of petroleum products via the portal of Petro Afrique without following the company’s due process.



The prosecutor said A1, who had incorporated a company called Gilea Petroleum Limited and operated same at the office of Petro Afrique Ghana Limited conspired with A2 to lift a total 1,743,000 litres of petroleum products via the portal of the latter company.

According to him, in all, an amount of GHc3, 406, 197.21 was due to Petro Afrique but when pressed by management for the accused persons to provide what is due the company, they only handed over GH¢694, 000.



The prosecutor said, in the investigation cautioned statement of A2, he admitted giving GH¢500,000 worth of petroleum products to A1 to sell.



He said, A2 also mentioned Justice Asare, Yeboah and Mills as persons he sold the products to but failed to provide receipts to that effect.



According to the prosecutor, A2 also failed to lead police to the said buyers after promising to do so.



He said, A1 in the investigation cautioned statement, admitted using his company (Gilea Petroleum Limited to sell 216, 000 litres of the products he lifted with A2 from the portal of Petro Afrique Ghana Limited after several denials.

He told the court, that, in the course of investigation, A2 brought in an amount of GHc200,000 as part of the amount due to Petro Afrique Ghana.



The Prosecutor said, the accused persons upon several invitations by the police to report, subsequently failed to do so.



He said, the two were re-arrested on April 27 and 28 respectively and were arraigned.