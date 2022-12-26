Two military men injured after accident during patrol in Bawku

The accident happened after the driver of the vehicle lost control

Two personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces have reportedly sustained injuries after an accident during patrol duties at Avenga, a suburb of Bawku; the capital town of the Upper East Region.

According to asaaseradio.com, the accident happened as the soldiers were patrolling the town on Monday, December 26, 2022, as part of their peacekeeping mission.



The report indicated that according to an Asaase News source, the accident happened after the driver of the vehicle lost control after hitting a pothole.



The source added that the injured soldiers were assisted by some community members to the Vineyard Hospital in Bawku where they are being treated.



Both the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service are however yet to speak following the incident.



Meanwhile, the clashes among ethnic factions in Bawku have been renewed over the past few days.



At least six residents were reportedly killed on Saturday, December 24, 202.

According to sources, the attacks were orchestrated by unknown armed men at Patilm, a settlement of Busangas living in Bawku.



The Peace Council of Ghana has called on all factions involved in the conflict to cease fire at least during the festive activities.



You can also watch an episode of Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/WA