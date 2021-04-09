Two minors found dead in pastor's car

File photo of a dead body

Two minors have suffocated to death at Fawoade in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

The two were found dead in a man of God’s vehicle.



The incident happened in the vehicle of Prophet Evans K Oppong, the Leader and Founder of Light Salvation Ministry International at Fawoade.



According to the report, guardians of the victims went for prayers at the said Prophet’s Church last Sunday, April 4, 2021, for a spiritual encounter.



The children after Sunday school service at the aforementioned church took over the premises, playing here and there whiles the Prophet’s car with registration number ER-201-13 was parked with the boot opened.



The innocent children jumped into the car’s boot and found themselves comfortable there.

Unfortunately, the boot of the vehicle locked depriving the children of air.



A search was conducted after the Church service when the children were nowhere to be found.



The team later found them in the boot and quickly rushed them to Mt. Zion Hospital at Asonomaso Nkwanta, but the officers pronounced them dead on arrival.



Assemblymember of the area, Mr. William Asamoah confirmed the incident saying the minors have been deposited at the morgue.



He said the pastor had parked the car after he had sent it to the washing bay.