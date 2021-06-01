Two mobile money robbers beaten to pulp in broad daylight robbery

File photo: The armed robbers were rushed to the hospital after beaten to unconsciousness

Two suspected armed robbers have been beaten to a pulp by a mob at Asuboi in the Ayensuano district in the Eastern region.

One of the robbers is feared dead.



The robbers on a motorbike robbed a mobile money agent in the community Tuesday morning at gunpoint and attempted to abscond with the amount of about GH¢2000 but were pursued with a motorbike by the youth in the community.



The robbers were captured in a Rambo style by the youth who beat them to a pulp till they became unconscious.



An eyewitness Kojo Minta said one of the robbers was motionless hence feared dead.

They have however been rushed to Suhum government hospital.



Mobile Money robbery in the country has increased in recent times.



Some of the mobile money agents had been shot dead while others sustained injuries from gunshot wounds.



The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) have called on the Ghana Police Service for intervention to help protect its members.