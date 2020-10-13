Two more die as Ghana’s coronavirus cases hit 47,097

Latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service indicate that the country has recorded sixty-seven new cases of the novel coronavirus.
The death toll, as per the new release has risen to 308 from 306 in the last update on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Cumulatively, Ghana has since March 12 recorded 47,097 cases of the coronavirus.
The active cases, however, stand at 337 with the total recoveries at 46,452.
Below is a breakdown of the cases
Greater Accra Region - 24,300
Ashanti Region - 10,980
Western Region - 2,971
Eastern Region - 2,419
Central Region - 1,928
Bono East Region - 783
Volta Region - 679
Western North Region - 644
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 323
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
