Two more die as Ghana’s coronavirus cases hit 47,097

Ghana has recorded 47,097 of the coronavirus

Latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service indicate that the country has recorded sixty-seven new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The death toll, as per the new release has risen to 308 from 306 in the last update on Sunday, October 11, 2020.



Cumulatively, Ghana has since March 12 recorded 47,097 cases of the coronavirus.



The active cases, however, stand at 337 with the total recoveries at 46,452.



Below is a breakdown of the cases

Greater Accra Region - 24,300



Ashanti Region - 10,980



Western Region - 2,971



Eastern Region - 2,419

Central Region - 1,928



Bono East Region - 783



Volta Region - 679



Western North Region - 644

Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 323

Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19