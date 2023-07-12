Two motorcyclists crashed to death on Awoshie-Pokuase Highway

Two persons on a motorcycle died in an accident on the Awoshie-Pokuase highway in the early hours of today, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
They were crashed to death around 1:15am by a Toyota Camry with registration number ER 290-20, according to a photo reel shared by the state-run Daily Graphic newspaper.
"According to an eyewitness, the victims on the motorbike were riding on the opposite side of the highway facing oncoming vehicles when the incident occured," the report stated.
More soon..
