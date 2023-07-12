5
Menu
News

Two motorcyclists crashed to death on Awoshie-Pokuase Highway

Graphic Awoshie Pokuase Accident.png Screenshot from the accident scene | Credit to Daily Graphic

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two persons on a motorcycle died in an accident on the Awoshie-Pokuase highway in the early hours of today, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

They were crashed to death around 1:15am by a Toyota Camry with registration number ER 290-20, according to a photo reel shared by the state-run Daily Graphic newspaper.

"According to an eyewitness, the victims on the motorbike were riding on the opposite side of the highway facing oncoming vehicles when the incident occured," the report stated.

More soon..

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Related Articles: