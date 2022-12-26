0
Menu
News

Two notorious poachers arrested in Mole National Park

IMG 20221224 WA0033 1024x685 Two notorious poachers arrested in Mole National Park

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: nkilgifmonline.com

At around 6:30 pm on Friday 23rd December 2022, two Poachers Abdulai Osman from Larabanga and Fuseini Sumani from Damongo Atributo all in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region were arrested in the Palma beat of the Mole National Park.

The Poachers had killed an antelope and a waterbuck. The rangers at the Mole National Park who were on the field and has been tracking the two Poachers for some time managed to apprehend them.

The Park Manager of the Mole National Park Ali Mahama confirmed the arrest to Bole-based Nkilgi Fm and stated that; “the Poachers killed an antelope and a waterbuck”.

Mahama added; “We are wide awake and will make the Park a no-go area for all Poachers. Our duty is to protect the animals and we will do everything to protect them from Poachers”.

The two Poachers will be arranged before a court.

Source: nkilgifmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo