Two ‘okada’ riders crashed to death, 2 others seriously injured

The Wenchi Divisional MTTD Command of the Police Service confirmed the accident to MyNewsGh.com

Two persons died on the spot on Sunday after they collided head-on with their motorbikes at Wenchi while towards Wurompo Akete to Nwoase

The incident which happened at about 5:15 pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021, has left two pillion riders identified ad Veronica Okrah 21 and Hannah Marfo 22 both hairdresser apprentice with multiple fractures



“We were three on a motorcycle with one Nje Mallam now deceased from Wenchi heading to an unknown destination where the tragic incident occurred “they narrated to MyNewsGh.com reporters.



“We came for a programme at TOHABA in Wenchi and Nje Mallam told us that there is another programme at someplace so we should go with him and we obligated to follow him but we do not know exactly where we were going. Before we realized we were involved in this accident but what triggered the accident we don’t know”, one of the survivors revealed.

Bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital awaiting autopsy.



The Wenchi Divisional MTTD Command of the Ghana Police Service which confirmed the accident to MyNewsGh.com, indicates that they are still investigating exactly how the accident happened in the wake of concerns over the increasing cases of such incidents in the area.