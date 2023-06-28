2
Two people die in an accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has killed two people.

The accident involved an OA minibus that ran into a pothole at the Apedwa Junction on Tuesday afternoon.

Agya Dan, reporting from the scene, said the road where the accident occurred is in a deplorable state.

According to him, after hitting the pothole, the car somersaulted, killing two people instantly.

Several other people have been injured, and rescue efforts are underway.

According to the reporter, the minibus driver removed the number plates, preventing journalists from seeing the registration number.

The bus has since been towed away from the accident site by the police.

He added that the two people who died were on board the OA minibus.

