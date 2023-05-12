Two perish in accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway

People gathered at the scene of the accident

Two people are reportedly dead following a gory accident on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

According to a witness, they died on the spot when two trailers collided on the highway.



One of the vehicles with registration number GW 1567-11 was captured in a video report by a witness, while the other vehicle had its registration number destroyed after the accident.



The accident occurred at the Engleshie stretch of the Kumasi-Accra road on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at about 5:30 p.m.

Speaking to OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the Assembly Member for Breman Electoral Area, Obour Sika, who was at the scene, said one of the two trailers had one of its tires bust, leading to the collision.



He noted that it took travelers who stopped by to rescue the mangled bodies of a driver and his mate, who died from the dented vehicle after the accident.