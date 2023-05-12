2
Menu
News

Two perish in accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Accident Kumasi Accra Road People gathered at the scene of the accident

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

Two people are reportedly dead following a gory accident on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

According to a witness, they died on the spot when two trailers collided on the highway.

One of the vehicles with registration number GW 1567-11 was captured in a video report by a witness, while the other vehicle had its registration number destroyed after the accident.

The accident occurred at the Engleshie stretch of the Kumasi-Accra road on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at about 5:30 p.m.

Speaking to OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the Assembly Member for Breman Electoral Area, Obour Sika, who was at the scene, said one of the two trailers had one of its tires bust, leading to the collision.

He noted that it took travelers who stopped by to rescue the mangled bodies of a driver and his mate, who died from the dented vehicle after the accident.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo