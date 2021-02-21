Two perish in gory accident on Tamale-Yendi road

Correspondence from Northen Region
Two brothers have lost their lives, while other passengers have sustained severe injuries during a head-on collision between a Masloc branded mini-bus and a saloon car on the Tamale-Yendi highway.
The incident happened around Kpelgini, a suburb of Tamale when the Saloon car, while attempting to dodge a pothole, lost control and run into the mini-buss.
Sources revealed to GhanaWeb's Northern regional correspondent that the two brothers prior to the accident were travelling to Yendi for a wedding ceremony.
GhanaWeb also gathered that the said wedding has been put on hold following the sad incident.
Meanwhile, the injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Yendi hospital whiles the two brothers who lost their lives have also been buried.
The police have since commenced investigations into the incident.
