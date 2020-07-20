General News

Two persons arrested after ransacking Gomoa Budumburam police station

Police have arrested two persons following agitations by some angry youth at the Gomoa Budumburam Police station over the weekend.

The angry youth besieged the station after a Nigerian named Precious, otherwise known as Walter Billions was shot by some patrol police personnel in the area.



Kasoa District Police Commander, Superintendent Samuel Odame who revealed this in an interview with GhanaWeb saidthe two - Maa Chain Johnson and Ama Amponsah have been arraigned before the Ofankor Circuit Court for further actions to be taken.



“So far, we’ve arrested two people. They are currently at the Ofankor Circuit Court,” he stated.



On Saturday, July 18, 2020 some residents stormed the Gomoa Buduburam Police station to attack some officers on duty for killing Walter Billions who was reported to have had a machete in his possession.

According to Superintendent Samuel Odame, the police were deployed to the area after they received intelligence that Walter Billions had ran amok and was threatening to slash anyone who came his way.



The police, in a bid to save the situation shot the mentally derailed man to disarm him. Unfortunately, the 29-yearold man died from the gunshots.



"The shot was fired to disable him, it is just unfortunate that he passed on later. But the attempt was not to kill him, the attempt was to disable him,” Supt. Odame stressed.

