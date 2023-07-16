1
Two persons found dead in a mining pit

Minig Pit73 The bodies were exhumed from an illegal mine at Odumase

The bodies of two adult males who became trapped in an illegal mine at Odumase near Konongo in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region have been found.

Three people were trapped after the incident, according to the information received.

One of them, nevertheless, was able to get away.

The other two, unfortunately, perished in the tragedy.

The pit caved in while the illegal miners were inside, looking for gold deposits, according to representatives of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Municipality.

The local community members and an excavator operator both assisted the NADMO officials in recovering the dead.

