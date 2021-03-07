Two persons jailed 10 years each in landmark robbery case

Collins Asabire and Ephraim Atsu were sentenced 10 years each for the involvement in a robbery case

A Ho Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship, Felix Datsomor has sentenced two persons to 10-years each of imprisonment for their involvement in a robbery case that traveled for more than two years.

The two, Collins Asabire, a driver for Lovemark company Ltd. and Ephraim Atsu, an agent for the same company were convicted on two counts of abetment of robbery and facilitating a robbery incident contrary to sections 20 (1) and 149(1) of the Criminal and Other offences Act 29, 1960 as amended.



Hearing the case, prosecution led by Chief Supt. Akologo Yakubu Ayamga told the court that on July 9th 2018, three persons including Fafali Fumey (driver), Edem Siati (electrician) and Felix Dufe (evangelist) intercepted a distribution van belonging to Lovemark company Ltd. at Dzolokpuita in the Ho West district and robbed the occupant of an amount of GH¢20,198.50.



Presenting the facts, Chief Supt. Ayamga said, the complainant is Mawuli Asempa, an employee and salesman of Lovemark Company in Ho, which trades in general goods. The convicts, Collins Asabire is a driver of the company in charge of the distribution bus while Ephraim Atsu is a fan milk dealer with the company.



He said, the work of the complainant is to be driven round in the bus by Collins for mobile sales.



The Court heard that, prior to the robbery incident, Collins and Ephraim contacted Michael to aid them to rob the complainant.

Michael, in turn, connected the convicts to Fafali Fumey, Edem Siati and Felix Dufe but before undertaking the operation the trio informed the police and requested for police assistance and surveillance.



The police feigned interest and in support, provided a taxi cab for the operation. And at about 8:30pm on that faithful day, the trio under police surveillance trailed the bus which was returning from Hohoe to Ho and robbed the occupants of the said amount.



Both convicts; Collins Asabire (driver of the distribution van) and Ephraim continued to provide information to the operation team until the attack.



Collins, however, pretentiously absconded from the robbery scene while shouting “armed robbers, armed robbers”.



The supposed robbers forcibly took the complainant’s bag containing the money, his mobile phone and sales book and then drove away.

Right after the operation, they drove to the police station to hand over the booties and themselves.



Collins and Ephraim were later arrested and charged for the offences before the court.



The Court in pronouncing judgement on 22nd February 2021 acquitted and discharged Fafali Fumey, Edem Siati and Felix Dufe for no wrongdoing while Collins and Ephraim were both sentenced to 10-years each of imprisonment.



The Volta regional police command is urging the public especially persons who deal with huge sums of money to be mindful of their employees.