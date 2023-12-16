Two persons shaved with machetes for allegedly stealing goats

The two have been accused of committing crimes in the community

Two thieves have been given head shaves with machetes at Sawdadiem in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region after allegedly stealing goats in the community.

Identified as Seidu and Nyamekye, popularly known by locals as Ghana, the duo, according to reports, have been on the radar of the volunteer youth groups in the Sawdadiem community for their continuous crimes.



The two have been accused of committing crimes in the community, such as rape before they were caught stealing a goat that belonged to a chop bar in the area.



According to Rainbow Radio Accra’s Nana Fynn, the owner of the chop bar reported the missing three of her goats to the volunteer to help her retrieve them, as it has been going on for a long time.

“The volunteers, upon suspecting the aforementioned, went to search for them, and around 11pm, they saw Seidu and Ghana with one goat each, and they arrested the two and took them to the palace.”



“The news trended in the morning, and that’s how they decided to barber them with the machetes because they had been terrorising the community members.



They did that to teach them a lesson and later invited the police to take over the case,” Nana Fynn reported.