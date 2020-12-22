Two police officers interdicted

Two officers identified as Lance Corporal Emmanuel Yao Abusah and Lance Corporal Sulemana Yussif, both of the National Patrol Department otherwise known as the visibility unit of the Ghana Police Service have been interdicted.

The two were interdicted for their alleged possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority and attempted sale of same on 18th December, 2020.



The action taken by the police administration is in accordance with the Police Service Regulations, 2012 (C.I. 76).



MyNewsGh.com on Sunday reported that the two were in Police custody after they were arrested.



Police investigators revealed to MyNewsGh.com that they received information that a group of men had in their possession firearms and ammunition and offering them for sale. A police team proceeded to the Achimota area where suspects Emmanuel Abusah Yao 38 years and Dokpor driver 31 were met on board an unidentified taxi cab.



The police team feign interest in the transaction as the suspects claimed they have all calibre of weapons for sale to their customers within Accra metropolis.

The suspects scheduled a date for the buyers to come for any calibre they wanted to buy and on the agreed date, the suspects contacted the police that their supplier was ready to supply the weapons to them at Alajo. The police team laid surveillance on the suspect Emmanuel Abusah Yao who met suspect Suleman Yussif at Alajo behind the Presbyterian Church.



Suspect Abdul Samed Yussif a.k.a Matata aged 40 years, a trader, came with his unregistered motorbike brought a bag containing unregistered Taurus pistol and offered the same for sale.



The police arrested all the suspects in the course of the transaction. A search conducted in the bag of suspect Abdul Samed Yussif alias Matata revealed 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 59 rounds of M16 ammunition, 38 rounds of AK 47 assault rifle ammunition and 58 rounds of G3 ammunition. Nothing incriminating was found on the two other suspects, Yao and Sulayman.



When searches were conducted at the places of abode of all the suspects, 3 rounds of 9 mm ammunition were found in the room of Abdul Samed Yussif alias Matata at Nima gutter.



During interrogations, it came to light that Emmanuel Abusah Yao and Sulayman Yusuf are all policemen stationed at Visibility headquarters in Accra.