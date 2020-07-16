Regional News

Two police officers missing after canoe capsizes

File photo of a capsized canoe

Two mobile patrol officers of the Obuasi Divisional Command went missing on Wednesday when a canoe they were travelling in on a small river to cross to a village for operations capsized.

The Divisional Commander, DSP Martin Asenso in an interview with host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM said two of the officers onboard the same canoe swam to safety when the incident occurred, but the others are yet to be rescued.



“Yesterday, we started a search of the missing officers, when we had a report from the two who were rescued, but we were unsuccessful".

“Efforts are ongoing to trace the missing officers. We’ll still embark on a frantic search of the ones missing today,” DSP Asenso said.

