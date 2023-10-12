Two robbery suspects arrested for shooting police officers, killing one in Ejura

File photo

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects for preparing to commit robbery and attacking police officers in Ejura, in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, identified as Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari, along with a third accomplice who is on the run, opened fire on police officers who were on an operation to thwart a planned robbery attack on a mobile money vendor in Ejura.



A police statement dated October 11, 2023, read in part: “The Police, on 9th October 2023, arrested two suspects for preparation to commit robbery and opening fire on Police officers at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



“The suspects, Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari, together with one other accomplice currently on the run, opened fire on officers who were on an operation to quell a planned robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura.”



According to the police, during the exchange of gunfire, two police officers sustained wounds and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



However, one of the wounded officers, identified as General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal lost his life.

The police added that the two suspects, who also sustained gunshot injuries during the confrontation with the police, are currently receiving medical treatment under police protection.



The statement added “Exhibits retrieved at the scene include two (2) SB shotguns, one (1) pump-action gun, six (6) live BB cartridges, and one (1) used BB cartridge.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased officer. You paid the ultimate price in the service of your nation, rest well with your maker. May Allah grant you Jannah.”







AM/SARA

