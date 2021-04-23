Two sales personnel convicted for stealing

Two persons have been convicted for stealing

Two persons put before the Weija Circuit Court on four counts of stealing, have been convicted on their own plea of guilt.

Nathaniel Ekow Anderson and Patrick Semadebe, former salesmen at a company at Gbawe in Accra, were said to have collected goods worth Gh16,089.89 and Ghc 36,561.35 respectively from their employer in 2019 but failed to render account for the goods.



The Court presided over by Mr. Bernard Bentil, convicted the two after they had pleaded guilty to the charges.



Sentencing was however deferred to April 28.



The facts of the case as presented by the prosecution Inspector George Anane Antwi, was that the complainants, Mrs. Patricia Acquaye Pappoe, is a business woman and owner of 2PA Company Limited at Gbawe in Accra, whiles Mr. Derrick Duodu is also an accountant with the same company.



The convicts, Nathaniel and Patrick, are former employees of the company and worked as sales person and a driver.



The prosecution said the complainants in December 2019, on their regular sales duty, collected goods to the tune of Ghc16,089.89 and Ghc 36,561.35 and informed the complainants that the suppliers are yet to settle the amounts involved.

Inspector Anane Antwi said when the complainants mounted pressure on the two for the money, they provided the complainants with non-existent phone numbers, as contacts of their supposed debtors.



He said the complainants later discovered after investigations that the two had been paid the amounts in full by the suppliers, which they misappropriated, a report was made to the police and they were arrested.



Nathaniel and Patrick, according to the prosecution, pleaded with the first complainant Mrs. Acquaye Pappoe, the owner of the company to continue working in the company, to payoff their debts, to which she agreed.



He said however, on July 26, 2020, the complainants discovered that the accused had again stolen goods worth Ghc13,332.23 and Ghc31,224.08 respectively, from the warehouse.



The prosecution said this was again reported to the police and they were arrested.



Mr Antwi said they admitted to the offence and were subsequently charged and arraigned