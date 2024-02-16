Two senior police officers allegedly assault journalist for filming district assembly inauguration

The police officers are said to have verbally assaulted the journalist

The Consulting Editor of Telegraph Ghana, Ralph Apetorgbor, has reportedly faced physical aggression, verbal abuse, and obstruction from the Sowutuom Police while covering the district assembly inauguration ceremony at the Ga Central Municipal Assembly.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, February 12, 2024, is said to have sparked outrage in the area, bringing the subject of the safety of journalists executing their duties, particularly during an election year, to the fore.



According to an account of the incident by the victim, who spoke to GhanaWeb, the police officers accused him of filming the proceedings without authorisation.



He added that he was covering the election of the presiding member, following the swearing-in of new assembly members at the assembly's forecourt when the two officers approached him, demanding to see the photos on his camera.



He explained that despite his refusal to comply, one officer, who he identified as Chief Inspector Aikins, attempted to seize his camera, even as he resisted before the officer ultimately left it when a crowd started gathering nearby.



“The policeman asked me to bring my camera so that he wanted to see the pictures and videos I had taken. I said no and I resisted releasing my camera to him and he threatened to damage it at the count of five which I again ignored and told him they are the officers eroding the good work of the IGP, Dr. George Dampare. He held my camera but was quick to leave it when he saw the crowd of spectators approaching,” he told GhanaWeb.

An eyewitness also recounted how Ralph Apetorgbor was documenting the events when he was approached by the police officers, who attempted to confiscate his camera.



He also corroborated how the journalist had refused to allow them access to his camera, although the officers insisted on seeing the images he had captured.



Apetorgbor further described how, as the district electoral commissioner relocated to the assembly conference room to conduct the election of the presiding member, he was obstructed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Richard Kungu and Chief Inspector Aikins, who instructed a plainclothed junior officer to remove him from the premises while subjecting him to verbal abuse and physically pushed him outside.



He called out the unprofessional conduct of the Sowutuom police officers, which he added had hindered his ability to report on the conference room proceedings, despite other journalists being permitted entry.



Apetorgbor added that he was physically manhandled and subjected to verbal assault while performing his professional obligations.

But that was not the end, as the journalist narrated that following the conclusion of the election and swearing-in ceremony, he was again allegedly signalled by ASP Kungu to approach, only for the uniformed man to unleash a barrage of insults and threats at him, aided by Inspector Aikins.



He stressed that Inspector Aikins went as far as threatening to have the junior officer arrest and assault him should he cross their path again.



“We will finish you these journalists loitering around in the country before you people would learn a lesson. Dampare is pampering you vultures which is why you people are throwing yourselves about in the country interfering in people’s matters.



"I enjoy it when you people [journalists] are attacked and you are lucky you were not beaten by the people, but if it happens, I will be there and be quiet. And when the people are finished with you, then I will teach you a bitter lesson afterwards,” Ralph claimed the officers said to him.



He added that the policemen also bragged that they cannot even be reported to the IGP.

Ralph Apetorgbor further told GhanaWeb that he has since lodged an official complaint to the IGP, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, as well as with the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).



He has also planned to file officially file a complaint against the officers for allegedly threatening him, obstructing his ability to fulfil his professional duties, and verbally assaulting him while he was covering the assembly's events.



Meanwhile, the Sowutuom police command has not said anything about this case yet.



