Two separate accidents hit Kintampo leaving two dead, many injured

Two separate accidents in Kintampo in the Bono East region has taken two lives and left several others injured.

According to information available to MyNewsGh.com, the first accident occurred at the same spot where several lives were taken in 2020 at a community called Dawada in Kintampo.



The accident occurred when a Yuton bus which was moving from Tamale to Kumasi caught fire and got burnt completely beyond recognition.



However, passengers on board were said to have escaped unscathed with some of them rushed to the Kintampo municipal, Tamale Teaching hospital and Gulimpe for medical attention.



The cause of the fire cannot be readily reported as officials of the Ghana Fire Service has began its investigation.



The second accident according to our source in Kintampo happened at Suranoase on the Kintampo Tamale highway.

Our source indicated that the accident involved a Sprinter which was moving from Bolgatanga to Sunyani when a tractor which was plying the route had its tyre removed and dashed under the sprinter which was moving on top speed.



The driver of the Sprinter is said to have lost control of the steering and therefore veered off the road into the bush and as a result crashed into a tree.



Two passengers out of a total of thirty-seven died on the spot whiles three others were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman for treatment.



Police in the area have since moved to tow the vehicle and also investigate issues surrounding the accident.