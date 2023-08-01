Two sets of couples arrested for robbery at Saltpond

The incident happened on Monday, July 31, 2023, afternoon

Two sets of couples have been arrested allegedly for robbery at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

According to information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, the two male and two female suspects aboard a taxicab with registration number GC-6020-21 from Winneba towards Cape Coast, upon reaching a section of the road, stopped and snatched some passengers’ bags and sped off.



Upon reaching Saltpond, they snatched another person’s bag and the victim’s shout for help alerted some taxi drivers in the area. Luck, however, eluded them when the drivers pursued them in a hot chase and arrested them.



The driver then called in the police who arrived at the scene to convey the suspects to the police station.

Some drugs believed to be marijuana were retrieved from them.



The suspects believed to be in their 50s with the males being Kojo Owusu and Kwame Bempong and the females names yet to be known, are said to have engaged in this crime for three consecutive days robbing people of undisclosed amount of money.



They are assisting police investigation at the Saltpond Police Station and will be put before court soon.