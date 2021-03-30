Two shops in Ashanti region destroyed by fire

File photo: Swift intervention by firefighters managed to put the situation under control

Fire has gutted two container shops at Asawase D-line in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The fire started from one of the shops and spread to another shop around 11:30 am today.



Swift intervention by the firefighters from the Manhyia Fire Station put the fire under control.



Properties in the provision shop and the printing press amounting to thousands of Ghana cedis were lost to the blaze.



The owner of the provision shop told Class News’ Ashanti regional correspondent that she lost everything in the fire including GHS3,000 cash she had left in the shop.

Together with another victim, they called on the government and the Ghana National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come to their aid.



The cause of the fire, Assistant Station Officer at the Manhyia Fire Station, Caleb Asibatha said is not yet known but investigations have commenced to unravel it.



No casualties were recorded.