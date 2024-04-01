Two siblings fined GH¢1,320 for insulting police officers

The siblings will serve a three-month prison sentence if they fail to pay the fine

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has handed down fines to two siblings, Safianu Osumanu and Aishatu Osumanu, totaling GH¢1320, for verbally assaulting four public officers.

Presided over by Mr. Simon Gaga, the court sentenced the siblings following their admission of guilt to five counts of assault on public officers, offensive conduct and disturbance of court proceedings.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Christian Oscar Norgbedzi revealed that the complainants included Ms. Millicent Zogli, a janitor at the Ashiaman District Court, alongside Inspector Henry Tetteh Nartey, Corporal David Kwame Nyong, and Lance Corporal Rebecca Addo, all public officers.



The incident occurred on February 1, 2024, when the siblings, accompanying their mother to court for a civil suit, disrupted proceedings by verbally assaulting the officers and causing a disturbance.



Safianu, in particular, directed offensive language towards the first complainant, while both siblings resisted the officers' attempts to maintain order, resulting in their arrest and subsequent court appearance.



In default of paying the fines, the siblings face a three-month prison sentence, underscoring the seriousness of their actions against law enforcement personnel.

GA/SARA



