Two suspects arrested for allegedly stealing pints of blood at Korle Bu

File photo of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

• Two persons have been arrested at Korle Bu for allegedly stealing pints of blood

• They were arrested upon tip-off by security operatives at the hospital



• Korle Bu said the two stole the blood from its Surgical Unit



Two persons suspected to be thieves have been arrested at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for allegedly stealing several pints of blood from its Surgical Unit.



A statement issued by the management of the hospital on Saturday, May 22 said the activities of the group came to the notice of its security upon a tip off.



“They were arrested at the surgical third floor when they made the attempt to steal several pints of blood that had been mobilized for various surgical procedures,” the statement explained.

Prior to the arrest, the hospital security mounted a surveillance that eventually led to the arrest of the suspects on Saturday, May 22 at around 2:00am.



The suspects have, however, been handed over to the Korle Bu Police for further investigations.



Read the statement below



