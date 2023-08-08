Two teachers arrested for BECE malpractice

The suspects are scheduled to be put before a court to face charges

In a crackdown against examination malpractice, the Ghana Police Service has apprehended two individuals for attempting to engage in fraudulent activities during the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Central Region.

The incident occurred at the Dunkwa Secondary Technical Centre, located within the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.



The suspects, identified as Albert Adu-Gyan and Yaw Adadai, are both tutors at PEEBLE Calvary and Oxford Santech schools, respectively. Their arrest transpired on Monday, August 7, 2023, when they were caught red-handed attempting to smuggle solved examination questions into the hall where candidates were sitting for the BECE.



"The Police on Monday, 7th August 2023, arrested two people for engaging in examination malpractices at the Dunkwa Secondary Technical Centre in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.



"The two suspects, Albert Adu-Gyan and Yaw Adadai, tutors of PEEBLE Calvary and Oxford Santech schools respectively, were arrested when they attempted to smuggle into the examination hall some solved examination questions to candidates sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the centre," the police said in a statement.



Upon thorough investigation, the police recovered incriminating evidence from the accused individuals. Among the confiscated items were two mobile phones, which the suspects allegedly intended to use for communication related to the malpractice, as well as two separate papers containing already solved examination questions.

The swift and decisive action of the police has resulted in both suspects being taken into custody. Subsequently, they are slated to appear before a court to face charges related to their involvement in the examination malpractice scheme.



In light of this development, the Ghana Police Service has issued a stern warning to the public against participating in any form of examination malpractice during the ongoing BECE.



