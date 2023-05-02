3
Menu
News

Two teenagers killed in galamsey pit at Asante-Bekwai

Galamsey Pit Nfjj The two teenagers have been laid to rest

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

Two teenage girls have been confirmed dead after falling into a galamsey pit at Sanfo-Aduam in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The two who have been identified as Alicia and Anita Asare, all 13- years and students of Sanfo-Aduam SDA primary school, were said to have been trapped under the pit for hours before they were eventually retrieved by some community members.

The deceased according to eyewitnesses, reportedly drowned in the pit when they went swimming in a river surrounded by galamsey pits.

A source in the community who spoke to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng said the girls died on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the company of their friends who had gone on a swimming expedition.

The two teenagers were however laid to rest on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, amidst tears in the community.

Hundreds of mourners who showed up to commiserate with the family expressed worry over how numerous galamsey pits have been abandoned in the area

They called on authorities in the area to work towards covering all pits left in the community by illegal miners to protect residents from falling into them.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
Related Articles: