Two times NDC lawyers 'dressed down' Deputy Energy Minister on live TV

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Deputy Minister for Energy, has had the unwanted privilege of being at the receiving end of dress-downs from two prominent lawyers of the National Democratic Congress who, in their respective cases, took him on a law course.

On two separate television shows Egyapa Mercer ended up being a social media meme after he was verbally whipped by some leading members of the opposition on discussions relative to the ECG-PDS deal and the Supreme Court ruling on the directive by the presidency for Domelevo to proceed on leave.



The latest of the dress-down which has gone viral on social media was on Good Morning Ghana on June 1, 2023, when Sammy Gyamfi took Egyapa Mercer to law school over the victory copped by Martin Kpebu and some CSOs who sought a Supreme Court ruling on the actions of President Akufo-Addo.



Egyapa Mercer, during Tuesday, June 1, 2023, edition of the Good Morning Ghana program on Metro TV, said that the NDC Communications Officer has been bastardizing the Supreme Court with comments he has made on the court's judgment on the former Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



"You sit where, and if I make reference to bastardizing the court, and I didn't say that Gyakye Quayson has done so, but you sitting here have done exactly that.



"You say (Gyakye Quayson is) a victim of injustice by the court of this country; how so? Was it a kangaroo process… decision doesn't make sense is an opinion?" he said.



But Sammy Gyamfi, who was a co-panelist on the show, said that Egyapa Mercer was wrongly accusing him.

According to him, all the previous comments he made about the Supreme Court's rulings are allowed and are constantly used by lawyers and judges in courts.



"He says I have bastardized the court because I say the court has done injustice to Gyakye Quayson. That is bastardizing of the court, is that what we were taught in the law school?



"What is the meaning of travesty of justice? When lawyers stand on their feet in court of appeals, challenging the decision of courts below and they describe rulings of the court as 'travesty of justice', does that amount to bastardisation of the court," he said.



Before Sammy Gyamfi’s showdown, another lawyer from the NDC, Edudzi Tamekloe also took Egyapa Mercer on and slammed him for his role in the PDS scandal.



Edudzi’s fury was sparked by a statement from Egyapa Mercer in which he made allusions to corruption and incompetence against the Mahama government.



Edudzi Tamekloe said “He and his friends conspired to sell our ECG for nothing. What about that? He was the one who incorporated the lead company that was involved in the PSD deal. He is the secretary of the company and they conspired to defraud the country. He is one of the members of the PDS gang and he has the temerity to talk about Mahama.”

KPE/ DA