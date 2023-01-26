Two times NDC supporters went on rampage over Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Former minority Leader

Lawyer Haruna Iddrisu who undoubtedly is one of the power brokers within the National Democratic (NDC) in the Northern Region has built a large support base for himself in his nearly two decades in parliament.

It is an open secret that the lawmaker for Tamale South is loved by both parties as well as traditional rulers in the region in view of the tact with which he plays his ‘political game’.



MyNewsGh.com recounts two instances where his reshuffle has characterized a series of rampages in the ancient town of Tamale.



In January 2013, Rampaging NDC youth within the Tamale Metropolis refused to cede to demands by the party’s leadership to calm down while their grievances are being looked into for redress.



The group claimed the appeals by the NDC hierarchy were just a tool to cow them into submission and warned that they will continue their actions until the Tamale South Constituency Member of Parliament(MP) Haruna Iddrisu is made a cabinet Minister.



Not even the pleas of the then caretaker Communications Minister himself were able to calm the nerves of the youth who stormed the streets of the metropolis burning and pulling down structures belonging to the ruling NDC.



According to the pro-NDC group, New Avenue Youth through their spokesperson Baba Oscar, they were incensed at the exclusion of the Tamale south legislator from the batch of Ministerial appointees announced at the time.

The group threatened to quit the NDC if their demands were also not met since it is the habit of President John Dramani Mahama to succumb to the pressures of the chiefs and people of the Western region.



This they noted was a bad precedence for the country’s democracy and should not be encouraged if the president is committed to winning future elections in the country.



History repeated itself on January 24, 2023, when supporters of the NDC besieged the Tamale South NDC constituency office venting their spleen over the sacking of their lawmaker as Minority Leader.



The supporters expressed their disappointment with the party’s decision to reshuffle their MP, questioning the motive of the members of the National Executive Committee who took the decision without broader consultation.



A statement from a group calling itself the Concerned Dagbon Youth demanded a detailed explanation of the decision of the National Executive Committee of the



“We strongly hope that the NDC leadership will heed our call and take the necessary steps to avoid a hostile reception from the people of Dagbon. As a political party that promotes itself as a welcoming political party for all tribes and especially minority groups in Ghana, the NDC should be the last to take such an action motivated by tribalism and favouritism. The Honorable Haruna Iddrisu represents hope for this group, as well as a proud tradition and culture, and we will resist any attempt to derail him,” the statement warned in part.