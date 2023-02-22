Two tipper trucks involved in accident at Tarkwa

The truck belonging to Western Transport was heavily destroyed

Correspondence from Western Region

A loud noise like an explosion was heard in the early hours of Wednesday at Bankyim a suburb of Tarkwa which was the result of two tipper trucks involved in an accident where one person was severely injured.



One of the tipper trucks with registration number GN 2106-22 belonging to Western Transport Services, Tarkwa was conveying manganese from Nsuta to Takoradi while the other truck with registration number GN-8954-18 was heading towards Tarkwa from Takoradi when the accident happened.



The truck belonging to Western Transport was heavily destroyed with blood spilling on the road.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Western Regional Correspondent, the driver heading towards Tarkwa, Nicholas Agyemang, said upon reaching Bankyim, near Tarkwa he realized that the driver of the Western Transport truck was veering off the road towards him.



“I, therefore, decided to give him way by moving to the shoulder of the road towards the gutter, but he still came close and crushed into the bucket of my car. I suspect he was dozing off while driving that is how come this happened,” he added.

A resident of Bankyim, Stephen Koffie noted that “it was the fault of the driver from Nsuta because he was sleeping at the same time while carrying heavy loads from Nsuta.



The driver was trapped in the car so the fire service had to cut and remove him from the car, we are even praying to God that he would not die because his leg was trapped in the car,” he narrated.



He explained that most of the time, accidents happen on that stretch, and need the attention of authorities construct speed humps there in order to reduce the rate of accidents there.



Another resident, Bright recalled another incident that happened around the same place where a truck went into a drug store and destroyed other stores and property.