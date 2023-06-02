Two top men of God who have made controversial statements sparking public anger

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and Eastwood Anaba

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder of the Perez Chapel International, last week was in the news following controversial comments he made about Nogokpo a small village located in the Ketu South Municipal of the Volta Region of Ghana.

MyNewsGh.com recounts some controversial statements by respected men of God that sparked public anger.



Reverend Eastwood Anaba



In March 2021, the founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries was heard in a viral video condemning dog eaters.



He was heard saying, “Christian, you get up and go town and they’re selling dog meat, you go and buy, they are selling donkey meat… look at the way you look? Look at everyone who eats dog meat and their character, whether you see the difference between a dog and a pig and a human being. I am yet to see somebody who eats public dogs and donkey meat who looks correct. Look at their stomach, look at their waist, look at the way they walk, look at the way they reason, look at the way they think”.



His comments were met with contempt as eaters of the delicacy condemned the Man of God for speaking foul of their favourite meat, especially when he is a Frafra man himself and should know better.

But Speaking to the President of the BONABOTO Group, Dr. Andrews Akolaa, Eastwood Anaba indicated that the video circulating on social media was taken out of context.



He said he was dealing with Idol sacrifices, eating meat sacrificed to idols, and how the bible is against eating meat from idol sacrifices. He cited his childhood days when his father sacrificed dogs and other animals. He said he brought in the health and sanitation aspects of where these meats are sometimes sold in the market publicly and the consequences.



Later he apologized to persons offended by the video to forgive him and that there was no way he would look down on the Frafra food, adding that he could have said it better.



Archbishop Charles Agyinasare



Delivering a sermon in the church to recall an experience after a crusade in Aflao recently, Agyinasare described Nogokpo as the “demonic headquarters” of the region after a near-tragic incident in the town.

These were his exact quotes “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region. We only have not said it but the second night, I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and the wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozome, immediately we got to Nogopko, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyres came out from under the car.”



But residents of the area, including the owner of the shrine in the area, took on the respected preacher describing his comments as “lies, fake prophecies”



In a sudden U-turn, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, while delivering a sermon on Sunday May 28, 2023, said he never meant to denigrate or cast the town and its people in a bad light but merely to reinforce his teaching on divine protection.



He explained that his reference was to the occurrence of an incident in the town but not to the town itself per se and has therefore stressed that any misrepresentation or misinformation is regretted.



“In reference to Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao. I had absolutely no intention to cast a slur upon the people of Nogokpo Town and the Volta Region as a whole.