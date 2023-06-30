Two vehicles crash in front of Jubilee House

Scene of the accident at the Jubilee House

Two vehicles reportedly crashed at the traffic light close to the Jubilee House on Thursday, June 30, 2023, evening.

Audio-visuals from the scene of the accident showed one of the cars involved in the accident; a red private vehicle, completely overturned.



Two men could be seen attempting to remove something from the car but it is not clear whether they were trying to help the occupants of the vehicle.



The other vehicle; a salon car, had its bumper and backside completely smashed.



According to an eyewitness, who shared the audio-visuals, the accident happened because the traffic light in front of the Jubilee House is dysfunctional.



He said that he plies that road daily and the traffic lights there have not been working for weeks.



He indicated that the red car crashed into the salon car which caused it to somersault.

“I pray that the driver (of the red car) survives,” he said.



View audio-visuals from the scene of the accident below:





It’s very bad. I hope the driver makes it. All because of someone’s negligence to do their work when they are supposed to. ???????? pic.twitter.com/8c3WxxUzr9 — ????JAY STERLING ????™???? (@_Jay_Sterling_) June 29, 2023

I just witnessed a crazy accident right in front of the Jubilee House. The traffic light ???? situated there has been damaged for weeks now and no one has attended to it.????????‍♂️????



What kind of country are we living in? pic.twitter.com/r2EcLzTQGV — ????JAY STERLING ????™???? (@_Jay_Sterling_) June 29, 2023

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:













IB/WA