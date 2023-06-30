6
Two vehicles crash in front of Jubilee House

Scenes Of The Accident In Front Of The Jubilee House Scene of the accident at the Jubilee House

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two vehicles reportedly crashed at the traffic light close to the Jubilee House on Thursday, June 30, 2023, evening.

Audio-visuals from the scene of the accident showed one of the cars involved in the accident; a red private vehicle, completely overturned.

Two men could be seen attempting to remove something from the car but it is not clear whether they were trying to help the occupants of the vehicle.

The other vehicle; a salon car, had its bumper and backside completely smashed.

According to an eyewitness, who shared the audio-visuals, the accident happened because the traffic light in front of the Jubilee House is dysfunctional.

He said that he plies that road daily and the traffic lights there have not been working for weeks.

He indicated that the red car crashed into the salon car which caused it to somersault.

“I pray that the driver (of the red car) survives,” he said.

View audio-visuals from the scene of the accident below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







