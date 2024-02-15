Two veteran NPP gurus who have openly expressed unhappiness about timing of Akufo-Addo’s reshuffling

Kwadwo Mpiani and Freddie Blay have both spoken publicly about the reshuffling

On Wednesday, November 14, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made true speculations that he was going to cause a major shakeup of his appointments for the various ministries in the country.

The anticipation and expectations were very high because since taking office in 2017, President Akufo-Addo has not made any major reshuffle to his government, even after huge public outcries about their unhappiness with the performances of a number of his appointees.



And when he did, he chopped down some of the big names, paramount among them being Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, whose axing had been something many people had called for, for a long time.



Other big names were the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta; and Freda Prempeh, the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.



While this should have been welcome news to many, several persons, including some veterans, leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have openly spoken against the timing of this reshuffle, seeing that it is 10 months to the general elections in December 2024.



These two NPP gurus are Freddie Blay, a former National Chairman of the NPP, and Kwadwo Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff who served under the John Agyekum Kufuor government.



But exactly what did they say concerning the reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo?



Reshuffle is too late - Freddie Blay



Freddie Blay described the reshuffle of ministers as coming in too late.

According to him, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had gone ahead to reshuffle his government two years ago when the calls peaked, it would have gone a long way to make significant changes for the country.



Speaking exclusively to Starrfm.com.gh, the former chairman of the NPP said, “It was two years or a year ago that he needed to do the reshuffle. If you recall some members of the majority caucus in parliament insisted under some circumstances that there ought to be some changes but the President requested for one minister to conclude the IMF negotiations before he could do that.



“The circumstances might not be the same today and people may have a change of opinion but to me, it is getting a bit too late to effect any meaningful changes in terms of a reshuffle of the government.”



Blay, however, conceded that it is the prerogative of the president to reshuffle his ministers or not.



Timing of Akufo-Addo's reshuffle problematic - Kwadwo Mpiani



Kwadwo Mpiani joined the growing list of public figures expressing concern over the timing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle, saying that without prejudice to the president's powers to appoint whoever he will at whatever time, but with less than a year to an election, the February 14 shakeup appeared problematic.



"I don’t have a reaction to the ministerial reshuffle because it is the president’s prerogative. He works with the ministers and the deputy ministers and he should be able to determine who is working well or otherwise.



"But I think that eight months to an election will not have any effect on the direction of government. So, I think the timing is the problem, otherwise, it is his prerogative to do a reshuffle as he sees fit," he said.

He is also concerned about how quickly some of the appointees, who are new in the roles, will take to acclimatize and positively impact the portfolios handed to them.



"Some of these appointees are completely new. How are they going to learn and know what goes on in the Ministries to enable them to direct the ministries as expected of them?" he questioned.



"So, what do you want to achieve? It is too close to the election, and I don’t believe they can effect any massive change," he added.



Meanwhile, below is the full list of new changes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made to his government:



Ministers



1. Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.



2. Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu



3. Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; Dan Kwaku Botwe

4. Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh



5. Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal



6. Oti Regional Minister, Joseph Makubu



Deputy Ministers:



1. Deputy Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng



2. Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Collins Ntim Aboagye



3. Deputy Minister for Health, Tina Mensah.



4. Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio

5. Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim



6. Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo



7. Deputy Minister for Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo.



8. Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobbey







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE