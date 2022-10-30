Two-week-old baby boy 'stolen' at Abura Dunkwa government hospital

File photo

The sad news coming from Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District Assembly is that, a two-week-old baby boy has been kidnapped at the government hospital.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb, Mr. Ebenezer Mensah, father of the child mentioned that the incident happened during the early hours of Friday October 28, 2022 at the Abura Dunkwa government hospital.



According to him, the baby thief happens to be a stranger who visited her wife (Monica Turkson) with the intention of escorting her to hospital. However, the said good Samaritan later bolted away with their new born baby.



“We both live here at Abura Edumfa but when it was about a month for my wife to deliver, I sent her to go and deliver at her mother’s place at Abura Tuakwa. So she was living there with her mother even after she delivered.



"She was operated so her mother often accompanies her to the hospital for treatment.”



He continued, “So on Friday, I called her in the morning to find out if her mother would be able to send her to the hospital or I should send someone to help her.



"She told me her mother would take her so I didn’t bother myself. Later in the afternoon, I had a call to come to the hospital only for me to be told my son has been stolen. I’m very sad now and I don’t know what to do”, he said.

Mr. Mensah further explained that he later gathered information confirming that the mother in-law did not accompany his wife but rather, an unknown person.



Thus, it was this same person who managed to steal the baby at the hospital.



“After asking my wife to tell me the truth, she told me it wasn’t her mother who took her to the hospital but a certain lady. She first told me she knows the lady and that the lady is her friend but that was a lie. She does not know the lady from anywhere.



"Before they left, her mother was bathing so she also didn’t see the lady who went with my wife. So it was the lady who was holding the child at the hospital and before they realized, she was gone with my child."



Mr. Ebenezer is 28 years old while his wife, Miss Monica Turkson is also 23 years old.



The case has however been reported to the Abura Dunkwa Police Station for further investigation. Ghanaweb will follow up on this story to bring you any necessary update.